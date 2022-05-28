Applications are invited for various project based positions in Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College & Hospital (FAAMCH), Barpeta.

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College & Hospital (FAAMCH), Barpeta is inviting applications from eligible candidates for purely temporary and contractual positions at medical college level Viral Research Diagnostic Laboratory (DHR sponsored).

Name of post : Scientist –B (Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 56,000/- + HRA

Minimum Qualification :

Essential Qualifications: MBBS / BDS / B.V.Sc. & AH recognized by MCI / DCI / VCI respectively. Or BDS / B. V. Sc degree with one year experience.

Desirable Qualifications:

i) MD in the related subject from a recognized university for candidates with first class relevant degree.

ii) Additional Post doctoral research / training experience in relevant subjects in recognized institute(s).

iii) Knowledge of Computer Applications / Data Management

iv) Two years R&D / Teaching experience in relevant subject after obtaining essential qualification.

Age Limit : 40 years. Age relaxation as per Govt. norms

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on June 10, 2022 at 11 AM in Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College & Hospital, Barpeta, Assam.

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 20,000/-

Minimum Qualification :

Essential Qualifications: Graduate with knowledge of data entry work.

Desirable Qualifications:

i) Candidate should have Diploma in Computer Application from a recognized University in desirable qualification.

ii) Merit will be considered from HSLC onwards

Age Limit : 38 years. Age relaxation as per Govt. norms

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on June 8, 2022 at 11 AM in Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College & Hospital, Barpeta, Assam.

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 18,000/-

Minimum Qualification :

Essential Qualifications: High School / Matric / equivalent from a recognized board

Age Limit : 38 years. Age relaxation as per Govt. norms

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on June 8, 2022 at 11 AM in Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College & Hospital, Barpeta, Assam.

How to apply : Candidates are to submit the filled up Annexure-I to the

office on the day of Walk in interview. Registration for the interview will be open till 11.00 A.M. on 08/06/2022 for Data Entry Operator & Multi Tasking Staff and on 10/06/2022 for Scientist –B (Medical) . Candidates must register at the venue of interview before 11.00 A.M. One set of Photostat copies of certificates self-attested must be attached with the application form.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

