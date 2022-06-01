Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Rupahi College Nagaon.
Rupahi College Nagaon is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.
Name of post : Principal
No. of posts : 1
Eligibility Criteria :
- A Master’s degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed , from a recognized University.
- A Ph.D degree in concerned/allied/relevant discipline(s) in the institution’s concerned with evidence of published work.
- Associate Professor/Professor with a total service/experience of at least fifteen years of teaching/ research in Universities/Colleges and other Institutions of Higher Education.
- A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based performance appraisal (PBAS) as set in the UGC regulation in appendix-III for direct recruitment of Principals in Colleges.
- A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals. (Must attach self- attested valid supporting documents
- A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix-II at Table-2 (UGC guideline dated 18.07.2018).
- A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at the graduate and Master’s level for the Scheduled Caste/Schedule Tribe/Differently Abled (Physically and Visually Differently abled) categories for the purpose of eligibility and for assessing good academic record. The eligibility marks of 55% (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and the relaxation of 5% to the categories mentioned above are permissible based on only the qualifying marks without including any grace mark procedures.
- Upper age limit of the applicant for the post is of 55 years as on 01.01.2022.
- The term of Principal shall be of 5 years as per guidelines issued by the Government of Assam
How to apply : Canddiates can send their applications in the prescribed proforma issued by the DHE, Assam to the President, Governing Body, Rupahi College, Rupahi, Nagaon, Assam, Pin-782125 within June 16, 2022.
The applications must be accompanied along with a demand draft of Rs. 3000/- (Three thousand) only (non-refundable) drawn in favour of Principal, Rupahi College, Rupahi, Nagaon, Assam payable at Online/Offline Mode : Indian Bank, Hatipukhuri Branch, A/C No- 6224656534 , A/C Holder Name: Misc. Fund, Rupahi College, IFSC: IDIB000H021.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
