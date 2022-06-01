Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Rupahi College Nagaon.

Rupahi College Nagaon is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

A Master’s degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed , from a recognized University. A Ph.D degree in concerned/allied/relevant discipline(s) in the institution’s concerned with evidence of published work. Associate Professor/Professor with a total service/experience of at least fifteen years of teaching/ research in Universities/Colleges and other Institutions of Higher Education. A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based performance appraisal (PBAS) as set in the UGC regulation in appendix-III for direct recruitment of Principals in Colleges. A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals. (Must attach self- attested valid supporting documents A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix-II at Table-2 (UGC guideline dated 18.07.2018). A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at the graduate and Master’s level for the Scheduled Caste/Schedule Tribe/Differently Abled (Physically and Visually Differently abled) categories for the purpose of eligibility and for assessing good academic record. The eligibility marks of 55% (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and the relaxation of 5% to the categories mentioned above are permissible based on only the qualifying marks without including any grace mark procedures. Upper age limit of the applicant for the post is of 55 years as on 01.01.2022. The term of Principal shall be of 5 years as per guidelines issued by the Government of Assam

How to apply : Canddiates can send their applications in the prescribed proforma issued by the DHE, Assam to the President, Governing Body, Rupahi College, Rupahi, Nagaon, Assam, Pin-782125 within June 16, 2022.

The applications must be accompanied along with a demand draft of Rs. 3000/- (Three thousand) only (non-refundable) drawn in favour of Principal, Rupahi College, Rupahi, Nagaon, Assam payable at Online/Offline Mode : Indian Bank, Hatipukhuri Branch, A/C No- 6224656534 , A/C Holder Name: Misc. Fund, Rupahi College, IFSC: IDIB000H021.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

