Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Army Public School Missamari.

Army Public School Missamari is inviting applications from eligible candidates for teaching and non-teaching staff on Contract /Adhoc/Casual or Part-time basis.

Name of post : TGT (English, Math, Science, Sanskrit, Hindi, Social Science)

Qualification : Graduate/ Post Graduate (with the subject in which employment is sought) with B Ed and equivalent with minimum 50% marks in each. CTET/TET qualified with 60% Marks.

Name of post : TGT (Computer)

Qualification : B Tech in Computer Science / B Sc in Computer Science / B Sc with one year post graduate diploma in computer science from University or recognized institutions

Name of post : TGT (PET)

Qualification : Graduate in Physical Education or BPEd or DPEd awarded by a recognized University/ Institution after training of minimum one academic session

Name of post : Primary Teacher (PRT)

Qualification : Graduate with 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education (D. E. Ed) / B Ed with minimum 50% marks in each. CTET/TET qualified with 60% Marks

Name of post : Music Teacher (Vocal), Art & Craft & Dance Teacher

Qualification :

(i) No specific qualification is laid down for activity teachers.

(ii) Knowledge / experience as assessed by the Board.

(iii) Good communication skills in English is mandatory.

Name of post : Music Teacher (Instrument Player)

Qualification :

(i) No specific qualification is laid down for activity teachers.

(ii) Knowledge / experience as assessed by the Board.

(iii) Good communication skills in English is mandatory.

Name of post : Special Educator

Qualification : Graduate with B Ed. Special Education or B Ed. General with one year Diploma in Special Education.

Name of post : Counsellor / HWT

Qualification : Graduate with Psychology or graduate with a diploma in counseling with minimum experience of 03 years as counsellor /Wellness Teacher

Name of post : Librarian

Qualification : B Lib Science or Graduate with diploma in Library Science from recognized institute and Computer literate with minimum three years experience.

Name of post : IT Supervisor

Qualification : Should have Advance Diploma or Diploma in Computing & Hardware with knowledge in at leat two of the following:

(i) Networking and LAN Administration.

(ii) Operating System

(iii) RDBMS with programming. Proficiency in one language.

Name of post : Head Clerk

Qualification :

(i) Preferably an Ex-serviceman of clerk caterory upto the age of 55 years.

(ii) 5-10 yrs experience in Office Management, account handling as Head clerk with high proficiency in staff duties and drafting experience.

(iii) Computer Savvy – MS Office etc

(iv) Educational Qualification- Minimum Graduate in case of Civilian.

(v) Should not have any disciplinary case against him in the entire service

Name of post : Accountant / Accounting Clerk

Qualification :

(i) Commerce Graduate or fifteen years service as a clerk in the Defence Services.

(ii) Basic computer application course of Army/Diploma in Computer Applications of not less than one year duration. Knowledge of double entry system of accounting, excel sheet and accounting software.

(iii) Minimum 5 years experience as an Accounts Clerk/Clerk in the Defence Services / reputed organization.

Name of post : LDC

Qualification :

(i) Graduate or 10 years of service as a clerk (for Ex-Servicemen) & Computer literate.

(ii) Knowledge of Computer MS Office (Speed 12000 key depression per hour) & Basic knowledge of accounting.

Name of post : Para-medics

Qualification : 10+2 and diploma in nursing with minimum five years of experience. A female Paramedic should be given preference

Name of post : Computer Lab Technician

Qualification : 10+2 with one year Diploma in Computer Science and knowledge of Hardware , Peripheral and Networking

Name of post : Science Lab Attendant

Qualification : 10+2 with Science and computer literate.

Name of post : Multi Tasking Staff

Qualification : Preferebly matriculate or 10 years service for ex-serviceman

Name of post : Carpenter

Qualification : Preferebly matriculate or 10 years service for ex-serviceman

Name of post : Electrician

Qualification : Preferebly matriculate or 10 years service for ex-serviceman

Name of post : Gardener

Qualification : Preferebly matriculate or 10 years service for ex-serviceman

Name of post : Watch & Ward Staff

Qualification : Preferebly matriculate or 10 years service for ex-serviceman

Age limit:

(a) For fresh candidates (with no experience) below 40 years as on 01 Apr 2022.

(b) For experienced candidates below 57 years (incl ESM) as on 01 Apr 2022.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format along with passport size photograph, copy of all documents (educational qualification, professional qualification and experience certificate)by email to apsm.recruitment@gmail.com or by post to Principal, Army Public School Missamari, P.O.- Missamari, Dist.- Sonitpur, Assam, PIN-784506 . Last date of receiving application 25 June 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

