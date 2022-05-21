Applications are invited for 32 vacant managerial positions in State Bank of India (SBI).

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officers on regular basis.

Name of post : AGM (IT- Tech Operations)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or equivalent degree in relevant discipline from recognized University/Institute with 60% marks (equivalent CGPA Score)

Essential Experience : Minimum 14 years of post-basic qualification experience in IT industry/ business, out of which at least recent 5 years’ experience in a Contact Centre or a complex multi-site 24X7 IT environment in handling a mix of internal/ vendor/ OEM and partner resources, building and

leading high-performing agile teams, focusing on planning, development strategies /initiatives. (Training & Teaching experience will not be counted for the eligibility).

Name of post : AGM (IT- Inbound Engineer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or equivalent degree in relevant discipline from recognized University/Institute with 60% marks (equivalent CGPA Score)

Essential Experience : Minimum 14 years of post-basic qualification experience in IT industry/ business, out of which at least recent 5 years in a Contact Centre or a complex multi-site 24X7 IT environment handling a mix of inbound CC Tech related internal/ vendor/ OEM and partner resources, building and leading high- performing agile teams, focussing on planning, development strategies /initiatives. (Training & Teaching experience will not be counted for the eligibility).

Name of post : AGM (IT- Outbound Engineer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or equivalent degree in relevant discipline from recognized University/Institute with 60% marks (equivalent CGPA Score)

Essential Experience : Minimum 14 years of post-basic qualification experience in IT industry/ business, out of which at least recent 5 years in a Contact Centre or a complex multi-site 24X7 IT environment handling a mix of outbound CC Tech related internal/ vendor/ OEM and partner resources, building and leading high-performing agile teams, focussing on planning, development strategies /initiatives. (Training & Teaching experience will not be counted for the eligibility).

Name of post : AGM (IT- Security Expert)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or equivalent degree in relevant discipline from recognized University/Institute with 60% marks (equivalent CGPA

Score). Any one of the certifications mentioned below is compulsory (as on 01.04.2022):

Cisco CCNA Security

JNCIA-SEC

JNCIS-SEC

Check Point Certified Security Administrator (CCSA) R80.x

Palo Alto Networks Certified Cybersecurity Associate (PCCSA)

Certified McAfee Security Specialist

Fortinet NSE 1

Fortinet NSE 2

Fortinet NSE 3

Essential Experience : Minimum 14 years of post-basic qualification experience in IT industry/ business, out of which at least recent 5 years in any one of the following:

a) Level-3 resource in an organization in the business of providing Network Services

OR

b) As TAC resource of an OEM (in the field of network security devices such as firewall, IPS etc.)

OR

c) Experience in managing network security for any organization in BFSI sector (Training & Teaching

experience will not be counted for the eligibility).

Name of post : Manager (IT- Security Expert)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or equivalent degree in relevant discipline from recognized University/Institute with 60% marks (equivalent CGPA

Score). Any one of the certifications mentioned below is compulsory (as on 01.04.2022):

Cisco CCNA Security

JNCIA-SEC

JNCIS-SEC

Check Point Certified Security Administrator (CCSA) R80.x

Palo Alto Networks Certified Cybersecurity Associate (PCCSA)

Certified McAfee Security Specialist

Fortinet NSE 1

Fortinet NSE 2

Fortinet NSE 3

Essential Experience : Minimum 8 years of post-basic qualification experience in IT industry/ business, out of which at least recent 5 years in any one of the following:

a) Level-3 resource in an organization in the business of providing Network Services

OR

b) As TAC resource of an OEM (in the field of network security devices such as firewall, IPS etc.)

OR

c) Experience in managing network security for any organization in BFSI sector (Training & Teaching

experience will not be counted for the eligibility).

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Network Engineer)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or equivalent degree in relevant discipline from recognized University/Institute with 60% marks (equivalent CGPA

Score). Any one of the certifications mentioned below is compulsory (as on 01.04.2022):

Cisco CCNA Security

JNCIA-SEC

JNCIS-SEC

Check Point Certified Security Administrator (CCSA) R80.x

Palo Alto Networks Certified Cybersecurity Associate (PCCSA)

Certified McAfee Security Specialist

Fortinet NSE 1

Fortinet NSE 2

Fortinet NSE 3

Essential Experience : Minimum 5 years in any one of the following:

a) Level-2 resource in an organization in the business of providing Network Services.

OR

b) As TAC resource of an OEM (in the field of network security devices such as firewall, IPS etc.)

OR

c) Experience in managing network security for any organization in BFSI sector (Training & Teaching

experience will not be counted for the eligibility).

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Site Engineer Command Centre)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : BE/ BTech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Software Engineering/ Electronics & Communications Engineering) or equivalent degree in relevant discipline from recognized University/Institute with 60% marks (equivalent CGPA Score)

Essential Experience : Minimum 5 years of post-basic qualification experience in IT industry/ business, out of which at least recent 3 years in a Contact Centre or a complex multi-site 24X7 IT environment for IT Operations Management providing ongoing support, issue resolution & downtime

management. (Training & Teaching experience will not be counted for the eligibility).

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Statistician)

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Full time Degree in Statistics / Applied Statistics/ Econometrics from recognized university/ Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate (equivalent CGPA Score). The Institute should be recognized/ approved by Govt., Govt. Bodies/AICTE) Course completed through correspondence/ part-time are not eligible.

Essential Experience : Minimum 5 years post qualification experience as a Statistician/ Executive in

Supervisory/ Management Role in:

i. Scheduled Commercial Bank/ Associate or subsidiaries of a Scheduled Commercial Bank or

Major Private Sector Bank

OR

ii. In a Public Sector or Listed Financial Institution/ Company (Training & Teaching experience will not be counted for the eligibility).

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply online through the link given on Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/web/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers from May 21, 2022 to June 12, 2022.

Application Fees : Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is Rs. 750/- ( Seven hundred fifty only) for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and NIL for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

