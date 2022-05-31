Applications are invited for various Grade III positions in S.B. Deorah College Guwahati.

Sreenivas Basudev (S.B.) Deorah College is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Assistant.

Name of post : Junior Assistant (Grade III)

No. of posts : 1

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Project Assistant vacancies in NIPER Guwahati

Eligibility Criteria : The applicants must be Graduate in Arts/ Science/ Commerce with a Diploma or Certificate Course on Computer operation of minimum three months duration. The candidates must be permanent resident of Assam and must know the local language. The selection procedure will be as per Guidelines DHE/CE/Misc/341/2016/49 dated 09/02/2017 & DHE/CE/Misc/341/2015/12 dated 29/04/2017. The upper age imit will be as per the Govt. OM No. ABP.6/2016/51 dated 2/9/2020. In service candidates must apply through proper channel with NOC from the concerned authority.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Assam Gazette (Part IX) Standard Form with complete Bio-data (with Mobile Number and Email id) along with a bank Demand Draft of Rs.500/- drawn in favour of Principal, S. B. Deorah College, payable at SBI, South Guwahati branch. The applications must reach the Principal, S.B. Deorah College, Ulubari, Guwahati-781007 within June 12, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : LGBRIMH Tezpur Recruitment 2022