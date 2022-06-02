Applications are invited for various Grade-IV positions in the establishment of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bongaigaon.

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 4 [UR : 1, SC : 1, OBC : 2]

Qualification : Minimum qualification is Class VIII passed and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply for the posts. Candidates possessing special skill may be given preference.

Scale of pay : (P.B. 1) Rs. 12000/- to Rs. 52000/- + G.P. Rs. 3900/-

Age Limit : The candidate must not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years of age as on 01-06-2022. The upper age limit will be relaxed in case of candidates belonging to reserved categories as per rules admissible.

How to apply : Candidates can send duly filled up application in Standard Form along with self attested copies of testimonials by post to the Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bongaigaon, District Court Complex, Deuripara, Bongaigaon, P.O. & P.S. – Bongaigaon, District-Bongaigaon, Assam, PIN-783380 within June 21, 2022.

The envelope containing the application form should mention on it “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF PEON”

The applications can also be dropped in the Drop Box labelled as “DROP BOX OF APPLICATIONS FOR THE POST OF PEON(GRADE IV)” kept within the premises of the CJM Office, Bongaigaon.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

