Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Management & Technology (GIMT) Tezpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Accountant.
Name of post : Accountant
No. of posts : 1
Eligibility Criteria : B.Com / M.Com in Accounts with more than 2 years of working experience in relevant field. Candidates having their places of residence in Tezpur will be preferred.
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on June 14, 2022, 11:00 am in Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Management & Technology (GIMT), Tezpur, Near Dekargaon Railway Station, Dekargaon, Tezpur, Sonitpur, PIN- 784501
