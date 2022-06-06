Applications are invited for 80 vacant teaching positions under Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board.

Assam Engineering Service Recruitment Board is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 80 vacant posts of Lecturer (Technical) in the Government Polytechnics of Assam.

Name of post : Lecturer (Technical) in the Government Polytechnics of Assam

No. of posts : 80

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil Engineering : 18

Mechanical Engineering : 11

Electrical Engineering : 14

Chemical Engineering : 7

Computer Science & Engineering : 7

Instrumentation Engineering : 1

Agriculture Engineering : 5

Food Processing Technology : 3

Mining Engineering : 3

Medical Electronics Engineering : 2

Textile Technology : 2

Bio-Medical Engineering : 2

Spinning : 2

Fabric Structure & Design : 2

Art & Drawing : 1

Qualification:

i. The basic qualification is B.E. or B. Tech or B.S. in relevant discipline with First Class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.

ii. A relaxation of 5% in marks may be provided at the Graduate and Master’s level for the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe/ Differently-abled (Physically and visually differently-abled) categories for the purpose of eligibility. The 5% relaxation will not include any grace.

[For qualification details please refer to O.M. No. ATE.169/2021/pt-I/7 dated 30/05/2022 issued by the Higher Education (Technical) Department, Government of Assam]

[For details of the relevant branches please refer O.M. No. ATE.64/2017/Pt/67 dated Dispur, 13th July, 2017 issued by the Higher Education (Technical) Department, Government of Assam]

Scale of Pay: Rs.56,100 – Rs.1,77,500 plus other allowances as admissible under Rules.

Age: The candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and more than 38 years of age as on 01-01- 2022. The upper age limit is relaxable upto:

(i) 5 (five) years for SC/STP/STH candidates i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) 3 (three) years for OBC/ MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years and

(iii) 10 (ten) years for Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates i.e. upto 48 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and General Category candidates.

Selection Procedure :

i. Academic Record

ii. Research contribution and teaching experience

iii. Extra-curricular activities

iv. Interaction with Selection Committee (Interview).

How to apply : Candidates shall apply through the on-line process of application provided in the website of the ASERB, http://recruitment.aesrb.in

The last date of submission of application in the on-line portal of the AESRB website is June 25, 2022 up to 5:00 pm.

Application Fees : Applicants shall also pay application fees of Rs.250.00 (For General candidates) and Rs.150.00 (For SC/ST/OBC candidates) through the payment gateway provided in the on-line portal of application as per Govt. Notification No.FEG.32/2016/12 dated 21st May, 2018.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

