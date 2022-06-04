Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of State Project Lead on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : State Project Lead

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 39100/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Master Degree preferable with MBA and 6 years of proven track record of independently undertaking similar assignments or Bachelor Degree with 10 years of experience of undertaking similar assignments.

Places of posting : Shillong (Meghalaya), Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Gangtok (Sikkim)

Selection Procedure : Written Test & Personal Interview. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for appearing interview through telephone, Email/WhatsApp/SMS.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications through post / courier to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam.

The application is required to be send through post/ Courier (Hard copy) or email mention against each post to the address given below with the following particulars:

The post and state applied for must be superscribed at the top of the envelope.

Detail Bio data/CV of the candidate. (must contain email ID & Mobile Number)

Two passport size photographs

Photo copies / Scan Copies of the certificates in support of various qualifications / experience mentioned in the Bio data/ CV.

Two reference under whom the candidate working before or known person.

The last date of application submission on or before June 22, 2022 till 5.30 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

