Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society.

Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Social Sector Management (SSM) Specialist, Agri-Business Experts(ABEs) and Seed System Experts (SSEs).

Name of post : Social Sector Management (SSM) Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : Rs.11.40 to Rs.25.80

Also Read: Assam Career : Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Bongaigaon Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualifications & Work Experience: The Social Sector Management SSM Specialist should hold Post Graduate/Master’s Degree (or equivalent), in Social Development/ Sociology/ Anthropology/ Social Sciences/Social work or a closely related field . Minimum 11 to 15 years of professional experience in social development/ management activities in the context of developmental projects, including 05 years of related experience in externally funded project/ Government funded projects.

Age : Candidates should not be more than 50 years as on 1st June 2022

Name of post : Agri-Business Experts (ABEs)

No. of posts : 1

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : Rs.6.60 to Rs. 12.00

Educational Qualifications & Work Experience: The Agri Business Experts (ABEs) should hold a Bachelors degree in Agriculture/Horticulture followed by a Post Graduate diploma (of minimum two years duration) in Business Administration/Marketing/Agribusiness/Economics or a closely related field from any recognized university/Institution.

Working Experience: The ABE should have at least (5) five years of professional experience in Agri Business Management/ Agricultural Marketing/ Agri Value Chain Development/ Agri enterprise development or similar activities in any public/private sector organization.

Age : Candidates should not be more than 50 years as on 1st June 2022

Also read: Assam Career : Apply for Coordinator and Project Officer vacancies in Assam State AIDS Control Society

Name of post : Seed System Experts (SSEs)

No. of posts : 2

Indicative Range of CTP (Lakh per year) : Rs.6.60 to Rs. 10.80

Educational Qualifications & Work Experience: The SSE should hold a Master Degree in Agriculture preferably in Genetics &Plant Breeding or Seed Science & Technology or Agronomy from any recognized University/Institution.

Working Experience: The SSE must possess at least 5 (five) years of professional experience working in seed production/ seed multiplication including paddy any public/ private sector organization

Age : Candidates should not be more than 50 years as on 1st June 2022

How to apply : Candidates can send a soft copy of the application form along with supporting documents by email to hrarias@arias.in / hrdepariass@gmail.com

The application shall be submitted only in English language, as per the prescribed Application format provided in the website of ARIAS Society along with scanned copy of a signed cover-letter and self-attested copies of the supporting documents. The soft copy of the application, cover letter & the supporting documents has to be received by email to hrarias@arias.in / hrdepariass@gmail.com . Applications are to be submitted only through email before 4:30PM of 14th June 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Army Public School Missamari Recruitment 2022