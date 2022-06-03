Applications are invited for 37 vacant teaching positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in various disciplines.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 17

Department / Centre wise vacancies :

Civil Engineering : 1

Computer Science & Engineering : 2

Electrical Engineering : 1

Electronics & Communication Engineering : 1

Applied Sciences (Physics) : 1

Physics : 1

Chemical Sciences : 1

Cultural Studies : 1

Social Work : 1

Education : 1

Law : 1

Commerce : 1

Business Administration : 1

Assamese : 1

Design : 1

Foreign Languages : 1

Pay : Academic Level 14 with Rationalised Entry Pay of Rs. 1,44,200/- (Pre-revised PB-4: Rs. 37,100-67,000/- plus Academic Grade Pay of Rs. 10,000/-)

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 17

Department / Centre wise vacancies :

Computer Science & Engineering : 1

Electrical Engineering : 1

Applied Sciences (Mathematics) : 1

Mathematical Sciences : 2

Molecular Sciences & Biotechnology : 1

Education : 3

Law : 1

Business Administration : 1

Design : 2

Foreign Languages : 2

Commerce : 1

Mass Communication & Journalism : 1

Pay : Academic Level 13A with Rationalised Entry Pay of Rs. 1,31,400/- (Pre-revised PB-4: Rs. 37,400-67,000/- plus Academic Grade Pay of Rs. 9,000/-)

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Department / Centre wise vacancies :

Electronics & Communication Engineering : 1

Molecular Sciences & Biotechnology : 1

Education : 1

Pay : Academic Level 10 with Rationalised Entry Pay of Rs. 57,700/- (Pre-revised PB-3: Rs. 15,600-39,100/- plus Academic Grade Pay of Rs. 6000/-)

Eligibility Criteria : The essential academic qualifications and other requirements shall be as per the UGC Regulations,2018 dated 18 July 2018 and NCTE Regulations, 2019 Dated 1st March. 2019. (Please refer to the detailed advertisement )

How to apply : Interested and eligible candidates may submit their applications in the “prescribed proforma” through the Online Recruitment Portal https://tezurec.samarth.edu.in .

A hard copy (pdf) of the application submitted online. duly signed by the candidate. and supported by self-certified photocopies of all supporting documents must reach the The Registrar, Tezpur University, P.O. Napaam, Dist. Sonitpur, PIN-784028, Assam, so as to reach on or before the last date.

The envelope containing the application (one envelope should contain only one application) should be superscribed as : “Application against Advt. No. 07 / 2022 for the post of ………(name of the post) Department / Centre: ……………..”

Last date of submission of filled-in applications through ONLINE portal: July 5, 2022 (Till 11:59 PM IST)

Last date of submission of duly signed hard copy of the online application along with all supporting documents: July 15, 2022

Application Fee: A non-refundable application fee of Rs. 1000/- (Rupees one thousand only) (Exempted for SC / ST/PWD categories)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

