Applications are invited for various Grade-III positions in Jawaharlal Nehru College Boko.

Jawaharlal Nehru College Boko is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Grade-III (Junior Assistant).

Name of post : Grade-III (Junior Assistant)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The educational qualifications and selection procedure will be as per the Assam Govt. O.M. No. DHE /CE / Misc/ 341/ 2016/49 dated 09-02-2017.

Age Limit : The upper age limit of the candidate should not be more than 43 years as on 01-01-2022. The age relaxation for eligible candidate will be as per Govt. norms.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete Bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials to the Principal & Secretary, Jawaharlal Nehru College, Boko, Kamrup, PIN-781123, Assam within June 15, 2022.

The applications must be accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- only in favour of Jawaharlal Nehru College to the Account No. 0395050010030, IFSC : PUNB0039520, Punjab National Bank, Boko Branch.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

