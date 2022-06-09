Applications are invited for various non-teaching positions in Dhemaji College

Assam.

Dhemaji College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the

posts of Junior Assistant, Library Bearer, Laboratory Bearer and Grade-IV.



Name of posts :



? Junior Assistant (Grade-III)

? Library Bearer(Grade- IV)

? Laboratory Bearer(Grade-IV)

? Grade- IV

No. of posts :

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for HR Manager vacancy in Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society



? Junior Assistant (Grade-III) : 2

? Library Bearer(Grade- IV) : 1

? Laboratory Bearer(Grade-IV) : 1

? Grade-IV : 1



Educational Qualification :



Educational Qualification for Grade-III: Shall be a Graduate in

Arts/Science/Commerce with a Diploma or Certificate course of computer

operation of minimum 3 months duration. The candidates should have working

knowledge in Assamese and English typing in words and simple excel.

Educational Qualification for Grade-IV: Minimum qualification should be HSLC

passed from Govt. recognized board/council.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancies in Mangaldai College



Age Limit : Age of candidates for Junior Assistant & Grade-IV should not be

more than 40 years on the 1st day of 2022 with relaxation of 5 years for ST/SC, 3

years of OBC/MOBC, 10 years for PwD and 2 years for Ex- serviceman as per

Govt. guideline No. ABP.6/2016/51 dated Dispur 02/09/2020.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Assam Gazette (Part IX)

Standard Form of application along with complete bio-data and self-attested copies

of all the testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with Demand Draft

of Rs. 500/- for Junior Assistant & Rs. 300/- for Grade-IV drawn in favour of

Principal, Dhemaji College, Dhemaji payable at SBl, Dhemaji Branch, IFSC-

SBIN0001426. The applications must reach the Principal, Dhemaji College,

Dhemaji-787057 within June 22, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Project Managers and Banking Expert in AS-CFMS