Applications are invited for various non-teaching positions in Dhemaji College
Assam.
Dhemaji College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the
posts of Junior Assistant, Library Bearer, Laboratory Bearer and Grade-IV.
Name of posts :
? Junior Assistant (Grade-III)
? Library Bearer(Grade- IV)
? Laboratory Bearer(Grade-IV)
? Grade- IV
No. of posts :
? Junior Assistant (Grade-III) : 2
? Library Bearer(Grade- IV) : 1
? Laboratory Bearer(Grade-IV) : 1
? Grade-IV : 1
Educational Qualification :
Educational Qualification for Grade-III: Shall be a Graduate in
Arts/Science/Commerce with a Diploma or Certificate course of computer
operation of minimum 3 months duration. The candidates should have working
knowledge in Assamese and English typing in words and simple excel.
Educational Qualification for Grade-IV: Minimum qualification should be HSLC
passed from Govt. recognized board/council.
Age Limit : Age of candidates for Junior Assistant & Grade-IV should not be
more than 40 years on the 1st day of 2022 with relaxation of 5 years for ST/SC, 3
years of OBC/MOBC, 10 years for PwD and 2 years for Ex- serviceman as per
Govt. guideline No. ABP.6/2016/51 dated Dispur 02/09/2020.
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Assam Gazette (Part IX)
Standard Form of application along with complete bio-data and self-attested copies
of all the testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with Demand Draft
of Rs. 500/- for Junior Assistant & Rs. 300/- for Grade-IV drawn in favour of
Principal, Dhemaji College, Dhemaji payable at SBl, Dhemaji Branch, IFSC-
SBIN0001426. The applications must reach the Principal, Dhemaji College,
Dhemaji-787057 within June 22, 2022.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
