Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society Assam.

Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of HR Manager on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : HR Manager

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancies in Mangaldai College

1) Full time 2 years MBA with HR specialization

2) 8 to 10 years of relevant experience in HR field in PSUs / Govt. Societies / Leading Corporates

3) Must be fluent in English, Assamese and Hindi.

Remuneration : Monthly remuneration will be consolidated pay between Rs. 60,000/- to Rs. 75,000/- per month

Age : Below 40 years as on 1st January 2022

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Accountant vacancies in GIMT Tezpur

Selection Procedure : The candidates have to attend a walk-in-interview on 15th June 2022 in between 11 AM to 3 PM at Atal Amrit Abhiyan Office, 3rd Floor, Nayantara Supermarket Building, Sixmile, Guwahati-781022 .

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with a resume, relevant testimonials related to education and experience in original and also a set of self-attested photocopy.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here