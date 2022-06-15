Applications are invited for various administrative positions in GBC Holdings Guwahati
GBC Holdings Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible male candidates for the post of Office Assistant
Name of post : Office Assistant (Male)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university.
Experience : Minimum 2 years of work experience in areas of transport management.
How to apply : Candidates can send their resumes or CVs to gbcholdings@gmail.com
