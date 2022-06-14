Applications are invited for various teaching and research based positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Guwahati.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor (Nursing), Junior Research Fellow and Multi-Tasking Staff / Nursing Attendant.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Estimate the efficacy of vaginal self-sampling for detection of high risk HPV infection in women of North East India

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Financial Management Executive and Training Specialist in ARIAS Society

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Basic Science with NET qualification

OR Graduate Degree in Professional Course with NET qualification OR Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course

Experience : Minimum 2 years working experience

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month (consolidated) + HRA

Age : Below 35 years

Also read : Assam Career : Siukapha Samanway Kshetra Society Recruitment 2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on June 17, 2022 at 2 PM in Conference Hall, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati (2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Complex)

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff / Nursing Attendant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Estimate the efficacy of vaginal self-sampling for detection of high risk HPV infection in women of North East India

Qualification : GNM (General Nursing & Midwifery) qualification from a recognized medical institution

Experience : Minimum 2 years working experience

Salary : Rs. 17600/- per month (consolidated)

Age : Below 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on June 17, 2022 at 2 PM in Conference Hall, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati (2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Complex)

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Deputy Manager vacancy in WAMUL

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Nursing)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : MSc Nursing in Medical Surgical Nursing preferably Oncology Nursing with 3 years experience in teaching post MSc (N).

Salary : Rs. 40000/- per month

Age : Upper age limit will be decided by the Selection Committee based on qualification and experience.

How to apply : For the post of Assistant Professor, candidates may submit their application in the prescribed format supported by attested copies

of certificates & marksheets to the Director, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, AK Azad Road, Guwahati-781016″ on or before 27th June 2022 (up to 5:00 PM).

For the posts of JRF and MTS, candidates may report for walk-in-interview with complete Bio-data supported by attested copies of certificates and other testimonials before the Selection Committee.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Financial Management Executive and Training Specialist in ARIAS Society