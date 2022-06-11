Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha Samanway Kshetra Society Jorhat.

Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha Samanway Kshetra Society Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Museum Assistant, Security Guard, Mali and Sweeper.

Name of post : Museum Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Contract Pay : Rs. 12000/- per month

Qualification :

a) Master degree in Cultural Studies or Museology

b) Candidates should have :

Also read : Assam Career : Rain Forest Research Institute Jorhat Recruitment 2022

i) Reasonable working experience in office computer works

ii) Fluency in English, Hindi and regional languages of north east

iii) Exposure to ethnic culture of North-East

c) Preference will be given to candidates having :

i) The candidate should have minimum two years experience in Cultural Centres or Museum.

Name of post : Security Guard

No. of posts : 2

Contract Pay : Rs. 8000/- per month

Qualification :

a) Minimum 10th pass

b) Candidates should have :

i) Fluency in Hindi and regional languages of north east

ii) The candidate should have minimum two years of experience

iii) Tai language speaking will get preference

Name of post : Mali

No. of posts : 1

Contract Pay : Rs. 8000/- per month

Qualification :

a) Minimum 8th pass

b) The candidate should have minimum two years of experience

Also read : Assam Career : CPP-IPR Sonapur Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Sweeper

No. of posts : 1

Contract Pay : Rs. 8000/- per month

Qualification :

a) Minimum 8th pass

b) The candidate should have minimum two years of experience

Age Limit : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on the date of interview

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview for the above positions will be held on June 27, 2022 at 11:30 AM in City Office, Swargadeo Chaulung Siu-Ka-Pha Samanway Kshetra, Panjabari Road, Near Canara Bank, House No. 38A, Guwahati-22

How to apply : Candidates may appear in the interview with Bio-data and passport size photographs, original and attested copy of testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for LDA vacancy in Tezpur Law College