Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Swargadeo Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha Samanway Kshetra Society Jorhat.
Name of post : Museum Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Contract Pay : Rs. 12000/- per month
Qualification :
a) Master degree in Cultural Studies or Museology
b) Candidates should have :
i) Reasonable working experience in office computer works
ii) Fluency in English, Hindi and regional languages of north east
iii) Exposure to ethnic culture of North-East
c) Preference will be given to candidates having :
i) The candidate should have minimum two years experience in Cultural Centres or Museum.
Name of post : Security Guard
No. of posts : 2
Contract Pay : Rs. 8000/- per month
Qualification :
a) Minimum 10th pass
b) Candidates should have :
i) Fluency in Hindi and regional languages of north east
ii) The candidate should have minimum two years of experience
iii) Tai language speaking will get preference
Name of post : Mali
No. of posts : 1
Contract Pay : Rs. 8000/- per month
Qualification :
a) Minimum 8th pass
b) The candidate should have minimum two years of experience
Name of post : Sweeper
No. of posts : 1
Contract Pay : Rs. 8000/- per month
Qualification :
a) Minimum 8th pass
b) The candidate should have minimum two years of experience
Age Limit : Minimum 21 years and maximum 45 years as on the date of interview
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview for the above positions will be held on June 27, 2022 at 11:30 AM in City Office, Swargadeo Chaulung Siu-Ka-Pha Samanway Kshetra, Panjabari Road, Near Canara Bank, House No. 38A, Guwahati-22
How to apply : Candidates may appear in the interview with Bio-data and passport size photographs, original and attested copy of testimonials.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
