Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tezpur Law College Assam.

Tezpur Law College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Lower Division Assistant on contractual basis.

Name of post : Lower Division Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The candidate should be preferably graduate in any discipline with proficiency in Computer Application (BCA) and good command in English. In addition to it, the following conditions are necessary for the candidates to fill up the post :

i. Maintenance of College Website

ii. Maintenance of Admission Portal

iii. Updating in Scholarship Portal

iv. Updating in aish.gov Portal

v. Any other related work

Salary : Rs. 10,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on June 18, 2022 at 11 AM in the Office of the Principal, Tezpur Law College.

How to apply : Candidates should appear for the interview with all academic certificates / testimonials from matriculation onwards.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here