Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Nalbari College Assam.

Nalbari College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Assistant and Library Assistant.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Name of post : Library Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The educational qualification, age and all other terms and conditions will as per Assam Govt. OM No. DHE /CE/Misc/341/2016/49 dated 09-02-2017 and selection procedure will be as per Govt. letter no. DHE /CE/Misc/341/2016/12 dated 29-04-2017.

Age Limit : As per Govt. of Assam, Office Memorandum No. ABP.6/2016/51 dated 02-09-2020 the upper age limit for Grade-III Post LDA / Library Assistant shall be maximum 40 years for General, 42 years for Ex-servicemen, 43 years for OBC / MOBC, 45 years for SC / ST and 50 years for PWD as on 01-01-2022.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with complete Bio-data and self-attested testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Demand Draft (Non-Refundable) of Rs. 500 (Rupees Five Hundred only) drawn in favour of Principal & Secretary, Nalbari College, Nalbari payable at SBI Nalbari Branch, Nalbari. The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Nalbari College, Nalbari, P.O.- Nalbari, P.S.- Nalbari, Dist.- Nalbari, PIN-781355 within June 25, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

