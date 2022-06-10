Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Rain Forest Research Institute Jorhat.

Rain Forest Research Institute Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Forest Guard.

Name of post : Forest Guard

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Level-2, Rs. 19,900-63,200/-

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Computer Programmer vacancies in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute

Essential Qualification : 12th pass with Science from a Government recognized Board. The appointees will be required to successfully complete Forestry training course from a recognized Forest Guard training institution during the probation period.

Selection Procedure : The selection will be based on written examination.

How to apply : Candidates who fulfill all the requirements and are willing to serve anywhere in India may apply to the Director, Rain Forest Research Institute, Sotai Deovan, Jorhat-785010, Assam along with self attested copies of:

(a) Certificate of proof of age.

(b) Certificates/Mark-sheets of educational qualification.

(c) Proof of payment of application fee.

The envelope containing the application should be marked as “Application for the post of (with post code)”

Last date for receipt of application is July 8, 2022.

For candidates of Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands, the last date of receipt of application is July 23, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for HR Manager vacancy in Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society