Applications are invited for various technical positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Guwahati.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Computer Programmer on contract basis.

Name of post : Computer Programmer

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience : Candidate should be BE /BTech / MCA / MSc (IT/BCS) or equivalent from a Govt. recognized university with at least 55% aggregate marks. Must have very good practical knowledge of VB /VB.NET, ASP/ASP.NET, Crystal Reorts and R.D.B.M.S with about 1 year of actual programming experience. Working knowledge of S/400, DB2 is advantageous. Familiarity with Web Technology / Web Designing / Web Security & hands on knowledge of HTML / DHTML, Java Script, Photo Shop, Flash will be preferred. Persons having experience in Designing / Developing Hospital Management System will be preferred.

Age : Below 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on June 17, 2022 between 11 AM to 12 PM in Conference Hall, Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-16.

How to apply : Candidates may come for walk-in-interview along with Bio -Data (Resume), recent passport size photograph, photo-copy of PANCARD, original certificates and one set of attested copies of all certificates at Conference Hall, Administrative Block (2nd Floor, OPD Building), Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati-781016.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

