Applications are invited for various project based positions in Centre of Plasma Physics- Institute for Plasma Research (CPP-IPR) Sonapur.

Name of post : Project Scientific Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : BE/B.Tech in Electronics and Instrumentation/ Electronics, minimum 60% marks from a recognized University or equivalent

Desirable Experience : One year of research in a national R & D laboratory or University in the field of experimental plasma physics and high voltage engineering.

Remuneration : The Office Assistant (Trainee) will be paid monthly emoluments of Rs. 56000/- + HRA (as per institute’s rules). Increment of 5% after serving two years in CPP-IPR.

Age Limit : Maximum age limit for general candidates is 40 years as of June 01, 2022. Age relaxation for SC/ST/PWD/OBC/Ex-servicemen candidates will be governed as per the rules & guidelines of the Government of India.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on June 28, 2022 before a selection committee at CPP-IPR, Nazirakhat, Sonapur, Kamrup (M), Assam. Reporting time at CPP-IPR for the interview is from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on the date of the interview. Applicants reporting later than 11:00 AM on the date of the interview will not be considered

How to apply : Candidates must bring all their original mark sheets and certificates for the interview in support of eligibility criteria i.e. Educational Qualification (from class 10th onwards), Experience, Other qualification, Caste, Original Identity proof, Date of birth, etc. along with a set of self-attested photocopies of the same and two copies of recent passport size photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

