Applications are invited for various managerial positions in West Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Limited (WAMUL).

West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Limited (WAMUL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Deputy Manager (HR).

Name of post : Deputy Manager (HR)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PG /MBA in HRM / Personnel Management & IR from a recognized University

Experience : Min. 7 years’ relevant experience of which at least 3 years in executive cadre in a FMCG/Co-operatives. Exposure in ERP-SAP/ISO: 22000 shall be preferred.

Salary : Gross CTC Rs.8.9 lakhs per annum including P.F & other Contributions. (Negotiable and commensurate with qualification & experience)

Age : Not above 37 years as on 1st January 2022. However, relaxation upto 3 years may be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with a set of self-attested copies of all the certificates / documents to Head-HR, West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Limited (WAMUL), RK Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Road, Juripar, Panjabari, Near Sikkim House, Guwahati-781037

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

