Centre of Plasma Physics-Institute for Plasma Research (CPP-IPR) Sonapur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for five vacant positions of Junior Research Fellow (JRF).

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualification : M. Sc. In one of the following subjects: Physics and Applied Physics with a minimum aggregate of 60% marks in the M. Sc. Final exam. Students should have Physics and Mathematics at the under graduate level. NET, JEST and GATE qualified students can directly appear for the interview at CPP-IPR. Other shortlisted candidates will be invited to appear for a national-level written test that will be conducted at CPP-IPR.

Salary : Rs. 31,000/-p.m. + HRA (Consolidated) which will be raised to Rs. 35,000/- + HRA per month after two years, subject to satisfactory academic performance. Support to attend national conference/ workshops/schools and partial support for attending conference abroad will be given during their Ph.D. Tenure.

Age Limit : Not more than 28 years on 01/04/2022. Age relaxation is admissible to SC/ ST/ OBC/ Differently-abled etc. as per Govt. of India notifications. The age limit is relaxable by five years for SC/ST, three years for OBC, and ten years for Differently-abled person.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with self-attested copies of all documents in an envelope superscribing “Application for CPP-IPR/JRF/2022” to the following address: Administrative Officer – I, Centre of Plasma Physics – Institute for Plasma Research (CPP-IPR), Nazirakhat, P.O.- Sonapur, Kamrup (M), Assam – 782402.

Applicants are required to attach/enclose the following documents while filling the application form, failing which their candidature will not be considered and Institute will not be responsible for the same.

1. A recent passport size color photograph.

2. Self-attested copies of supporting documents:

i) Proof of age.

ii) All educational mark sheets, certificates, etc.

iii) Certificate of caste/community/class in the prescribed format.

iv) Any other relevant testimonials etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

