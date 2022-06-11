Assam Career : Kamrup Metro Judiciary Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for security positions under Kamrup Metro Judiciary.

The Office of the Special Judge, CBI, Assam, Additional Court No. 3, Chandmari, Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Night Chowkidar.

Name of post : Night Chowkidar

No. of posts : 1

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for LDA vacancy in Tezpur Law College

Pay Scale : PB-1 Rs. 12000-52000 + GP Rs. 3900/-

Qualification : Minimum class VIII pass and those who have HSSLC (Class XII) and above shall not be eligible.

Age : As per Govt. Rules

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form along with self – attested copies of relevant testimonials and duly signed three (3) copies of recent passport size photographs to the Office of the Special Judge, CBI, Assam. Addl. Court No.3, Chandmari, Guwahati.

Last date of receipt of applications is June 24, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Siukapha Samanway Kshetra Society Recruitment 2022