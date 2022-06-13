Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society.

Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Financial Management Executive and Training & Capacity Building Specialist for Assam Citizen Centric Service Delivery Project (ACCSDP).

Name of post : Financial Management Executive, ACCSDP

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification & Experience: Graduate/Post Graduate in Commerce from any Govt. recognized University with in-depth knowledge of financial management procedures applicable for World Bank/externally funded projects and having hands on experience of operating Tally accounting software. At least 4 years of experience in financial management related activities in any World Bank/Externally aided project or similar Govt. of India funded projects/National level reputed projects, with minimum 1 (one) year in Govt. projects.

Indicative of CTP Range per year (in Lakh) : Rs. 4.20 to Rs. 6.18

Age: The candidate shall not be of more than 40 years of age as on 1st of June 2022.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on June 21, 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM in ARIAS Society, Agriculture Complex, Khanapara, G.S.Road, Guwahati-781022

Name of post : Training & Capacity Building Specialist, ACCSDP

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification & Experience: Master’s degree or equivalent in business administration, law, management, economics or Organizational Development or Public Governance or social sciences or Information Technology or a related field. At least 7 years of relevant experience in a responsible position of a public or private agency involved in implementing large projects.

Indicative of CTP Range per year (in Lakh) : Rs. 6.60 to Rs. 19.20

Age : The candidate shall not be of more than 45 years of age as on 1st of June 2022.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on June 22, 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM in ARIAS Society, Agriculture Complex, Khanapara, G.S.Road, Guwahati-781022

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview along with the prescribed application form and all original certificates/documents relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary certificate, two passport size colored photographs etc. and also a set of self-attested copies of the same.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

