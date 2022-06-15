Applications are invited for various paramedical and technical positions in Oil India Limited.

Oil India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 48 vacant positions purely on contractual basis.

Name of post : Contractual Paramedical Hospital Technician

No. of posts : 5

Qualification & Experience :

Must have passed 10+2 in Science stream from a Government recognized Board/University.

Must have passed Diploma in OT Technology (02 year course) from a Government recognized Institute/Medical College.

Must have minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience. Or

Must have passed 10+2 in Science stream from a Government recognized Board/University.

Must have passed Diploma in Emergency and First Aid Technology (02 year course) from a Government recognized Institute.

Must have minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience. Or

Must have passed 10+2 in Science stream from a Government recognized Board/University.

Must have passed Diploma in ICU Technology (02 year course) from a Government recognized Institute/Medical College.

Must have minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience.

Contractual Emolument per month (Rs.) :

Fixed emolument: Rs. 16,640.00 (Rupees Sixteen Thousand and Six Hundred and Forty) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Variable emolument : Rs. 640.00 (Rupees Six Hundred and Forty) only per day for each working day.

Age Limit : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum age limit: Gen: 40, ST: 45, OBC-NCL: 43

Name of post : Contractual Dialysis Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Must have passed 10+2 in Science stream from a Government recognized Board/University.

Must have passed Diploma in Dialysis Technology (02 year course) from a Government recognized Institute/Medical College.

Must have minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience.

Contractual Emolument per month (Rs.) :

Fixed emolument: Rs. 16,640.00 (Rupees Sixteen Thousand and Six Hundred and Forty) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Variable emolument : Rs. 640.00 (Rupees Six Hundred and Forty) only per day for each working day.

Age Limit : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum age limit: Gen: 40, ST: 45, OBC-NCL: 43

Name of post : Contractual Drilling / Workover Mechanic

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience :

Must have passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

Must have passed 03 (Three) years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/Automobile Engineering from Government Recognized Polytechnic.

Must have minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification relevant work experience like maintenance and operation of engines, pumps, compressors, generating sets, laying and connecting high pressure lines etc. in Drilling/Workover wells in any E&P company

Contractual Emolument per month (Rs.) :

Fixed emolument: Rs. 19,500.00 (Rupees Nineteen Thousand and Five Hundred) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any

Variable emolument : Rs. 750.00 (Rupees Seven Hundred and fifty) only per day for each working day

Age Limit : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum age limit: Gen: 40, ST: 45, OBC-NCL: 43

Name of post : Contractual Road Roller Operator

No. of posts : 5

Qualification & Experience :

Must have passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

Must possess a valid driving licence for operation of Road Roller/Excavator/Vibratory Soil Compactor/Asphalt Compactor issued by Government of Assam/Arunachal Pradesh.

Must have minimum 03 (Three) years post qualification work experience as Operator/Assistant Operator of Road Roller/Excavator/Vibratory Soil Compactor/Asphalt Compactor.

Contractual Emolument per month (Rs.) :

Fixed emolument: Rs. 16,640.00 (Rupees Sixteen Thousand and Six Hundred and Forty) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Variable emolument : Rs. 640.00 (Rupees Six Hundred and Forty) only per day for each working day.

Age Limit : Minimum: 21 years, Maximum age limit: Gen: 45, OBC-NCL: 48

Name of post : Contractual Draughtsman

No. of posts : 6

Qualification & Experience :

Must have passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

Must have Trade certificate in Draughtsman Civil Trade from Government Recognized Institute.

Must have minimum 03 (Three) years post qualification relevant work experience in Architecture and/or Civil Engineering Consultancy Firm

Contractual Emolument per month (Rs.) :

Fixed emolument: Rs. 16,640.00 (Rupees Sixteen Thousand and Six Hundred and Forty) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Variable emolument : Rs. 640.00 (Rupees Six Hundred and Forty) only per day for each working day.

Age Limit : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum age limit: Gen: 40, ST: 45, OBC-NCL: 43

Name of post : Contractual Drilling / Workover Operator

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Must have passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

Must have passed 03 (Three) years Diploma in any Engineering discipline from Government Recognized Polytechnic.

Must have minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification work experience in Drilling / Workover activities like Drilling / Workover operation, rig down & rig up operation, raising & lowering of workover mast, rig floor operations like making & lowering BHA, tripping in/tripping out tubular etc. Or

Must have passed Bachelor’s degree in Science Stream from Government Recognized University.

Must have minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification work experience in Drilling / Workover activities like Drilling / Workover operation, rig down & rig up operation, raising & lowering of workover mast, rig floor operations like making & lowering BHA, tripping in/tripping out tubular etc.

Contractual Emolument per month (Rs.) :

Fixed emolument: Rs. 19,500.00 (Rupees Nineteen Thousand and Five Hundred) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any

Variable emolument : Rs. 750.00 (Rupees Seven Hundred and fifty) only per day for each working day

Age Limit : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum age limit: Gen: 40, ST: 45, OBC-NCL: 43

Name of post : Contractual Drilling / Workover Assistant Operator

No. of posts : 26

Qualification & Experience :

Must have passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

Must have Trade certificate in any trade from Government Recognized Institute.

Must have minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification work experience in Drilling/Workover activities like rig floor operations such as making & lowering BHA, Double and Thribble board operation like tripping in/tripping out tubular etc.

Contractual Emolument per month (Rs.) :

Fixed emolument: Rs. 16,640.00 (Rupees Sixteen Thousand Six Hundred and Forty) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Variable emolument : Rs. 640.00 (Rupees Six Hundred and forty) only per day for each working day

Age Limit : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum age limit: Gen: 40, ST: 45, OBC-NCL: 43

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held as per the following schedules-

Contractual Paramedical Hospital Technician : Date- 27/06/2022, Time- 07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M, Venue- OIL Hospital, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam

Contractual Dialysis Technician: Date- 27/06/2022, Time- 07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. , Venue- OIL Hospital, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam

Contractual Drilling/Workover Mechanic : Date- 28/06/2022, Time- 07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., Venue- Employee Welfare Office, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam

Contractual Road Roller Operator : Date- 30/06/2022, Time- 07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., Venue- ETDC, HR Learning Department, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam

Contractual Draughtsman : Date- 30/06/2022, Time- 07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. , Venue – ETDC, HR Learning Department, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam

Contractual Drilling/Workover Operator : Date- 01/07/2022, Time- 07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M , Venue- Employee Welfare Office, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam

Contractual Drilling/Workover Assistant Operator : Date- 04/07/2022, Time- 07:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M , Venue- Employee Welfare Office, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam

How to apply : Candidate(s) should fill the Personal Bio-Data (given on the last two pages of this advertisement) and bring it along with the following documents on the above scheduled date(s) for the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s):

i) 01 (One) recent 3cmX 3cm coloured photograph.

ii) Original and self-attested photocopy of documents/certificates/testimonials as under:

Valid Identity Proof and valid Address Proof from Competent Government Authority.

Admit Card, Marksheet and Pass Certificate of Class 10 issued by the concerned Government Recognised Education Board; Document(s)/Certificate(s)/Testimonial(s) of essential qualification, as applicable; valid driving licence for operation of Road Roller/Excavator/Vibratory Soil Compactor/Asphalt Compactor issued by Government of Assam/Arunachal Pradesh, as applicable; relevant Work Experience Certificate; as applicable; valid Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC) from Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Non-Creamy Layer Certificate from Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Income and Asset Certificate to be produced by Economically Weaker Sections issued by the Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Disability Certificate from Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Discharge Book/Service and Release Certificate for Ex-Servicemen (Pages containing Personal Particulars and Service Particulars), if applicable and any other documents/certificates/testimonials from Competent Authority in support of candidature.

No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in original, in case the applicant is working in any organization.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

