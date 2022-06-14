Many people dream of earning a living by just being at home and doing nothing. Well, for such people, the State Bank of India (SBI) is bringing an opportunity where they can earn up to or maybe more than Rs 60 thousand a month by just sitting at home.

You are asking how? Well, one can get this income by just taking an ATM franchise from the bank.

It is known that several companies take up contracts from banks for installing ATMs across the country and these companies are liable for the maintenance of these machines.

So how do you get an ATM franchise? Read the way below:

Prerequisites:

You need a space of 50-80 square feet

The nearest ATM from yours should be at least 100 meters apart

The chosen space should be on the ground floor and not in a secluded area

The area should be on a 24-hour power supply

The ATM’s capacity should be about 300 transactions per day

The ATM area should have a concrete roof

There is no requirement for NOC from authorities or society for installing V-SAT

Required Documents:

ID Proof – Aadhaar Card, Pan Card, Voter Card

Address Proof – Ration Card, Electricity bill

Bank Account and Passbook

Photograph, E-mail ID, Phone Number

GST Number

Financial Documents

How to Apply

SBI ATM Franchises are availed to individuals by a few listed companies.

If a person is interested in the scheme or to get an ATM installed at their premises, they need to apply online by visiting their official website. Of these companies who have contracts of ATM installations, Tata Indicash, Muthoot ATM and India One ATM are the main listed ones in India.

Their Official websites:

Tata Indicash – www.indicash.co.in Muthoot

ATM – www.muthootatm.com/suggest-atm.html

India One ATM – india1atm.in/rent-your-space

Required Investment

As per the concerns of the investments, Tata Indicash is offering franchises. The person interested needs to deposit Rs 2 lakhs as a security amount which is refundable. Along with the security deposit, the person has to have Rs 3 lakh that will be deposited as ‘working capital’. Hence, the total investment to be made is Rs 5 lakh.

Earning from the ATM?

Every cash transaction gets the person Rs. 8 while every non-cash transaction gets Rs. 2. The return on investment ranges from 33 to 50% on an annual basis. Income on a monthly basis can range from closely to Rs. 45,000 to Rs. 90,000.

