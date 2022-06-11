Mental health is a real issue which needs to be discussed. One major issue people face while being affected by mental health is that they suffer complexities in falling asleep and by the end of the day, they just simply want to relax.

To bring some relaxation to people with such conditions Spotify has brought in a new initiative while recognising the value of audio.

This initiative, ‘Pause with Spotify’ has been aimed at creating a mental wellness ecosystem of content.

Also Read: 4 Don’ts to follow while drinking beer in the summer

A few such podcast examples are as follows:

1. Yours Mentally Podcast

This podcast discusses issues that are on all of our minds and especially the ones we never speak of. The podcast is hosted by three teenagers who execute it with the help of mental health experts and professionals.

The purpose of this podcast is to help listeners get answers to their questions that they may not get elsewhere.

2. Let’s Talk About Mental Health

This podcast is hosted by writer Jeremy Godwin who in each episode focuses on one aspect of mental health. The podcast provides straightforward and practical advice. The advice is based on his own experience of learning how to live with anxiety and depression.

3. New Mindset, Who Dis?

This one with no gurus or no preachers for generic life advice has an unfiltered thought on self-help, wellness, and mindsets with a practical and personal insight on how to live a purposeful life.

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus launched at Rs 11.21 lakh, two trims offered

4. Take a Pause with Varun Duggirala

This podcast brings concepts and real-life stories that will motivate you, and build the right mindset.

5. The Sarah Jane Show

In this one, Sarah Jane engages in a friendly conversations with a few incredible people. The people share their experiences and knowledge to inspire listeners.

Also Read: Interesting facts about Sundar Pichai