The much-awaited Volkswagen Virtus has officially gone on sale in India with a starting of Rs 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The German carmaker has introduced the Virtus in two trim options. The first is the Dynamic Line and the second is the Performance Line.

The Dynamic Line comes in three variants- Comfortline, Highline, and Topline. These are priced between Rs 11.21 lakh and Rs 15.71 lakh.

Along with this, the high-end Performance Line has only one variant, the GT Line. The GT Line is priced at Rs 17.91 lakh. (These are ex-showroom price)

In terms of the engine, the Volkswagen Virtus will offer a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI engine depending on the customer’s choice.

In terms of power, the 1.0-litre engine is expected to deliver a maximum power of 113 BHP and 175 Nm of peak torque while the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine will deliver around 148 BHP with a 250 Nm peak torque.

The 1-litre is said to be offered with a 6-speed manual and automatic, while the 1.5-litre is exclusively available with a 7-speed DSG.

The interiors include a 10-inch touchscreen system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity and a smart-touch climatronic AC with ventilated front seats.

The Virtus will also offer six airbag options as well as electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rear parking camera with sensors.

In terms of the boot space, it is said to be coupled with a 521-litre space.

The car is expected to contest with Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.