Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh has been awarded the Best Adventure Tourism Destination Award at the India International Travel Mart (IITM) 2025 in Bengaluru.

This prestigious recognition celebrates the state’s stunning natural beauty and its rise as a leading destination for adventure tourism that emphasizes sustainability and cultural immersion.

The award was presented at a ceremony attended by key industry leaders and representatives from Arunachal Pradesh, underscoring the state’s growing influence in India’s tourism industry.

It highlights the hard work of local communities, tourism professionals, and policymakers who have positioned the state as a leader in eco-friendly and authentic adventure experiences.

Arunachal Pradesh is known for its lush green landscapes, snow-capped mountains, and pristine rivers, offering a perfect mix of adventure and cultural tourism.

The state’s commitment to protecting its environment while promoting sustainable tourism sets a high standard for the industry.

This award also emphasizes Arunachal Pradesh’s potential as a key tourism destination, with a growing reputation in India’s adventure tourism sector.

As recognition continues to rise, the state is expected to attract more visitors looking for unique experiences in nature, culture, and adventure.