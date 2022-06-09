Volkswagen’s all-new Virtus is all set for launch today in India and pre-bookings for the model are open for an amount of Rs 11,000.

Although the pre-booking amount does not really make much of a difference, the car is expected to be priced between Rs 9 lakh to 11 lakh depending on the features.

The latest sedan from the German carmaker is expected to come in six colour with two engines and three transmission options.

Also Read: Kia EV6 sold out for 2022, company to deliver 100 units initially

In terms of the engine, the Volkswagen Virtus will offer a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI engine depending on the customer’s choice.

In terms of power, the 1.0-litre engine is expected to deliver a maximum power of 115PS while the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine will deliver around 150PS.

The 1-litre is said to be offered with a 6-speed manual and automatic, while the 1.5-litre is exclusively available with a 7-speed DSG.

Also Read: Yamaha’s electric scooter, Neo’s soon to be launched in India

The interiors include a 10-inch touchscreen system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity and a smart-touch climatronic AC with ventilated front seats.

The Virtus will also offer six airbag options as well as electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rear parking camera with sensors.

In terms of the boot space, it is said to be coupled with a 521-litre space.

The car is expected to contest with Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.