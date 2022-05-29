Guwahati: As electric scooters turn out to be quite popular in the Indian EV market, companies have started to launch new models almost every month.

One of the latest reports of such electric scooters is the Neo’s electric scooter by Yamaha Motor India.

The exact date is to be announced.

The Neo’s has a sleek design with the front apron and side panels looking fairly sleek and stylish, and the long single-piece seat is slightly stepped up. The first look at the scooter shows that there is plenty of room on the floorboard. The handlebars are placed fairly close to the rider.

It has a fully-digital LCD instrument console with smartphone connectivity, smart key integration and an all-LED lighting system.

The scooter also has alloy wheels and a 27-litre under-seat storage.

Like other major scooters in the market, the Neo’s would come with conventional telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock.

The Yamaha Neo’s has two removable battery packs (50.4 V, 19.2 Ah Li-ion batteries) that is connected to a 2.5 kW electric motor.

The company has claimed that on a full charge the scooter will make it to a range of 70.

Specs for the Indian market, however, may vary and the riding range may see an increase.

The electric scooter may be launched next year, as Yamaha’sfirst EV for the Indians.

As of May 2022, the scooter is priced at €3,099. This amount converts to around Rs 2.58 lakh but it is expected that after its launch in India, the price may be much lower than that.