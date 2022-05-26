Guwahati: As Indians eagerly welcome electric vehicles, new models are being introduced in the market. The latest such vehicle to be launched in the country is the Kia EV6 electric crossover.

The EV6 will be Kia India’s first electric vehicle in the country.

The bookings have been opened and only 15 “selected dealerships” across 12 cities will sell the EV6 exclusively.

Customers can book the EV6 at a token amount of ? 3 lakh while the vehicle, Kia EV6 starts at a price of Rs 65 lakh (expected).

Bookings can be made online through the company’s official website.

The vehicle will go on sale from June 2, 2022, and only 100 units of the Kia EV6 have been allocated to India in 2022.

Although only 100 were allotted for the Indian market, bookings will be made on a first-come, first-serve basis. EV6 will be brought into India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

In terms of specifications-

The EV6 comes with ultra-fast charging which has the capability of reaching 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes. This goal is achieved by using a 350KWh charger.

Dashboard view

The EV6 is installed with a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and has two trims on offer.

The rear-wheel-drive (RWD) optioned EV6 has a single motor which can generate 226 bhp while the vehicle’s All-Wheel Drive (AWD) version tops at 321 bhp.

The vehicle’s range as per Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) is 528 km on the RWD version and 425 km on the AWD option.

The EV6 has three drive modes which are Normal, Sport and Eco. Along with this, it has smart regenerative braking.

Apart from this, EV6 has dual 12.3-inch curved displays, Meridian Sound System with 14 speakers, an electric sunroof with Augmented Reality (AR) head-up display, a powered tailgate and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).