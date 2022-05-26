Olympic medalist from Assam Lovlina Borgohain has been elected as the chairperson of International Boxing Association (IBA) Athletes Committee.

IBA informed that Tokyo Olympics Bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain secured the highest number of votes during the election held at the 2022 Women’s World Championships.

With Lovlina Borgohain being elected as chairperson of the IBA Athletes Committee, she now has become a voting member on the Board of Directors for IBA Athletes Committee.

On the other hand, another boxer from Assam – Shiva Thapa has also been elected as a member of the IBA Athletes Committee.

The boxer-duo from Assam have accepted their roles.

After being elected as chairperson of IBA Athletes Committee – Lovlina Borgohain said: “I feel honoured to have been elected as the chair of IBA’s Athlete’s Committee, I expected to become a member, but never thought that I will also become the chair of the committee, this will help me promote Indian boxing and especially women boxing to other boxers of the world.”