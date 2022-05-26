Assam Congress leader Rakibul Hussain has rejected media reports of him stepping down as executive member of the APCC.

Assam Congress leader Rakibul Hussain termed the reports as baseless.

“I don’t know from where such rumours came to fore. These are baseless,” Assam Congress leader Rakibul Hussain said in his clarification.

Earlier, there were reports that top Congress leader from Assam and Samuguri MLA Rakibul Hussain has reportedly stepped down as executive member of the APCC.

Reports claimed that Rakibul Hussain had stepped down as executive member of Assam Congress after reportedly entering into a conflict with state party chief Bhupen Borah.

