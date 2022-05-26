Guwahati: The Bigbasket, an online supermarket group, has begun reporting increased traction in daily orders in Guwahati.

The e-grocery giant’s current orders in the city stand around 17,000 per month with Rs 1.7 crore revenue.

Bigbasket aims to increase this to Rs 4 crore per month within the next 6 months, said the company.

With a strong base in Guwahati, the company will also start catering to the people in neighbouring cities including Nagaon and Nalbari.

Guwahati is an important commercial and manufacturing hub in Assam. Given how it is one of the most populated cities in the state, it is crucial to BigBasket’s operations.

When BigBasket launched its services in the city in December 2021, it started with 6000 SKUs and the number has now crossed the 25,000 mark. BigBasket is undoubtedly the only retailer in Guwahati with such a huge assortment count, it said.

“Guwahati is a strategic location for us. We have received a great response from the people and hope to become the one-stop shop for customers in the city for all their grocery needs,” Hari Menon, Co-Founder and CEO, BigBasket, said.

“We will be launching bbnow, our 30 minutes delivery service, soon in this city. We are consistently expanding to Tier 2 and 3 cities like Guwahati wherein our order size has gone up 10x in just three months! Our primary aim has been to always put customers and their convenience first, which explains our presence in almost every part of the country,” Menon added.

Lauding bigbasket’s expansion efforts and giving further momentum to their association, Joon Gohain, Director – Tea Buying, Tata Consumer Products Ltd said that the Tata Group and Tata Consumer Products have had a strong relationship with the state of Assam for many years.

“Assam is an important sourcing center for Tata Consumer Products as well as a key market for our brands. BigBasket’s customer-first approach resonates with our vision of creating a large consumer digital ecosystem. Over the years, BigBasket has been consistently innovating to deliver a better user experience as well as expanding into new markets to serve more consumers. All these factors make BigBasket a brand to reckon with,” Gohain said.

BigBasket recently forayed into the quick commerce segment through it’s highly successful bbnow services.

Customers can now get deliveries within 30 minutes within a1.5-km radius with access to inventory comprising over 3500 products. Besides, bigbasket will also cater to the HoReCa sector in Guwahati through its special arm, bbsathi.

BigBasket has over 30,000 products ranging from fruits and vegetables, pulses, meats, juices, spices and tea to toiletries, kitchen essentials, bulbs, batteries, baby products, and much more.

The brand is currently present in more than 70 cities with plans to expand to another 50 towns and cities in another one year. The brand’s current revenue stands at 1.2 billion dollars.

BigBasket’s first store was launched in Bangalore in 2021, and the company aims to open 200 stores by end of 2023.