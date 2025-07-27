Guwahati: Hojai Police successfully solved a long-forgotten case, tracking down a missing vehicle and returning it to its owner on Sunday.



Assam Police marked the achievement with a social media post, which read:

“A Maruti Ertiga vanished in 2015. Probably thought we’d give up. Spoiler: We didn’t. Ten years later, today, the Hojai Police reunited the car with its owner. Justice may take time, but it never gives up the chase.”

The post quickly went viral, with thousands of likes, shares, and comments from users who reacted with a mix of humor and admiration for the police’s persistence.

Comments ranged from playful to heartfelt. Sanjeeb Kashyap joked, “Ten years only, guys, relax! It’s like 10 hours or 10 days… Nine years’ break for the police to chill.”

Toka V. Zhimomi quipped, “When calculating depreciation feels like rocket science to you.”

Suraj Goswami Sarma added a poetic touch:

“Long, long ago, when I was young,

I bought a car and lost it…

Now I’ve grown old and got back my car.”

Even as the jokes flowed, many praised the Hojai Police for their dedication. Az?z Ahmad commented, “Grateful to Assam Police for their relentless efforts in returning the car to its rightful owner. Truly commendable!”

Rituraj Bhuyan shared, “I would have gifted the car to Assam Police for their hard work!!”

This case adds to a series of long-lost vehicle recoveries across India, including a motorcycle traced in Guwahati in 2021 after seven years and a Hyundai Santro found in Patna in 2022 after 12 years.

The recovery of the Maruti Ertiga is a powerful reminder that even long-forgotten cases can be solved with persistence. As the Assam Police’s post stated, “Justice may take time, but it never gives up the chase.”

This heartwarming story not only reunited a vehicle with its owner but also highlighted the dedication of Assam’s law enforcement team.