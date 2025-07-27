Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently visited the proposed eviction site in Uriamghat, expressing serious concerns over the rise of illegal activities in the area.

“Locals have told me that Uriamghat has become a hotspot for drug peddling, motorcycle theft, and even illegal arms,” CM Sarma said, calling the encroached land a growing center for criminal activities.

The Chief Minister arrived by helicopter in Vidyapur, near the Assam-Nagaland border, and conducted an aerial survey using drones. The aerial survey revealed large betel nut plantations on forest land, which have allegedly been encroached.

CM Sarma expressed his concern about the extent of the issue, stating, “The list of encroachers is so long that I’m not sure I can clear them all, even if I remain Chief Minister for my entire life.”

According to the Chief Minister, people from various districts of Assam, including Cachar, Sribhumi, Dhubri, Barpeta, Nagaon, Hojai, and Morigaon, have settled in Uriamghat.

He also mentioned that migrants from Bihar had moved there. He added that the district administration would verify the identity of each settler.

“We’ll collect names and addresses. If they’re truly from these districts, there’s no problem. But if they’re not permanent residents, they will be evicted,” he explained.

The district administration has issued eviction notices. However, upon CM Sarma’s arrival, several alleged encroachers gathered, requesting a meeting to demand compensation, security, and rehabilitation.

Tensions flared when some women tried to break through the police barricade to meet the Chief Minister. The police stopped them, leading to brief confrontations and shouting.

The situation later calmed down after officials reassured the genuine residents that all necessary support, including rehabilitation, would be provided. CM Sarma reassured law-abiding citizens that they had nothing to worry about.

The eviction in Uriamghat is part of Assam’s larger effort to reclaim forest and government land. Due to its location on the state border and the presence of alleged outsiders, it’s become a high-priority and sensitive matter.

Meanwhile, encroachment has also been reported at Guwahati’s Adingiri Hills, where illegal settlers have named the area “Kudratpur.” Eviction notices have been served to them.