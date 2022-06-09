A massive population beat the heat with a chilled bottle of beer across the world.

Well, not just the heat, beer mostly is preferred for all occasions. One just has to name it.

Beer is also known to help in the prevention of coronary heart diseases, ischemic stroke, type 2 diabetes, and digestive tract infections.

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus set for launch, check expected price

But with the benefits, it has limitations too.; Drinking responsibly and in moderation is the key to not being out of the line.

Well, here are some dos and don’ts of drinking beer.

Avoid beer if you are thirsty

Although as refreshing as it sounds, a glass or a bottle of beer typically has an alcohol content between 4.5 per cent to 8 per cent. This gets absorbed much faster than water in the body. So excessive consumption has a high chance of leading to dehydration. In order to prevent any such thing, it is advised to drink water after consumption of beer.

Avoid bread and beer together

This strictly needs to be followed if you do not want to feel bloated after drinking beer. One reason behind this is that both contain yeast and the digestive system cannot process such a high amount of yeast together.

Don’t drink ice-cold beer

Chilled and ice-cold beer are two quite different things. As per experts, chilled beer seems to be refreshing and soothes the body but ice-cold beer can lead to a variety of gastrointestinal issues. This is because the temperature of the gastrointestinal tract decreases rapidly and may end up affecting blood flow which can ultimately affect the digestive system.

Do not drink when you are pregnant

A pregnant woman needs to avoid not only beer but also all sorts of alcoholic beverages. This is because alcohol gets mixed in the blood which is also supplied to the foetus and this can affect its development.

Also read : Tips to take care of your skin in summer