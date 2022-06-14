Everyone loves cake and baking a cake, is quite an art. Some master it while some never learn it.

But there are many who sure wish to learn baking or to even make a delicious cake all on their own.

In that case, do not worry! We have a simple recipe just for you to get your hands on.

We have arranged a recipe for you to make a soft and delicious oreo cake at home that two with just three ingredients.

The best part is that you do not even need an oven for this cake. All you need to cook it is a pressure cooker.

Ingredients

2 packets of Oreo Biscuits

1cup milk

1 tsp baking soda

Optional Garnish

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup dark chocolate

Oreo Cookie Crumbs

Instructions

Using a spatula, separate all the Oreo cookies from the packet and take out the filling in another bowl.

Crush the Oreo cookies into crumbs with a grinder or a bag and a rolling pin.

In a mixing bowl, blend the cookie crumbs and baking powder. To the batter, stir in the milk and the Oreo filling from earlier.

Then bake the cake for 6 minutes in a 7-inch glass bowl in the microwave.

You can decorate your cake with ganache. In a microwaveable bowl, combine heavy cream and dark chocolate to make the ganache. Melt the chocolate in 30-second increments. Stir frequently until the ganache is shiny and smooth. Pour over the top of the cake and sprinkle with more Oreo crumbs.

After the cake is out, you can dress it with fruits or dry fruits or chocolate syrup for added taste.