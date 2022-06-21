Applications are invited for various administrative positions in the Office of the District and Sessions Judge, Goalpara, Assam.

The Office of the District and Sessions Judge, Goalpara, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Peon and Driver.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 12000/- – 37,500/- + G.P. Rs. 3900/- (PB-2)

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Medical Officer vacancy in ONGC Jorhat

Qualification : Minimum Class VIII Standard; and those who have passed H.S.L,C. or above shall be ineligible to apply

Age Limit : Minimum-18 years, Maximum-38 years

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14000/- – 49,000/- + G.P. Rs. 5200/- (PB-2)

Qualification :

1. Minimum Class VIII Standard; and those who have passed H.S.L,C. or above shall be ineligible to apply

2. Candidates must hold valid driving license to drive LMV / four wheeler vehicles for not less than 5 years

Age Limit : Minimum-18 years, Maximum-38 years

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Grade-III vacancy in Gogamukh College

How to apply : Candidates can send the filled up applications in Standard Form along with recent two copies of passport photograph duly signed by the candidate on the reverse side, all copies of self attested documents like age proof certificate, caste certificate in case of relaxation of age, educational qualification certificate, employment exchange registration certificate for the State of Assam, driving license (in case of apply for the post of driver), experience certificate if any, to the District and Sessions Judge, Goalpara.

The application form must be filled up in capital letter. In the envelope the post applied for must be written in capital letter on the top of the envelope within inverted comma (e.g.” FOR THE POST OF…..”)

The last date for receipt of applications is July 10, 2022 till 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Poshan Abhiyaan Recruitment 2022