Assam Career : Poshan Abhiyaan Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Poshan Abhiyaan.

Poshan Abhiyaan Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of District Coordinators and District Project Assistant in various districts.

Name of post : District Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

District wise vacancies :

Bajali : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month. Annual increase @ 3% of remuneration may be granted, subject to performance.

Essential Qualification : Graduate with Diploma in Computer Science or IT.

Experience :

At least 2 years experience in application maintenance and support

Good oral and written communication skills in local language.

Computer literacy must.

Willingness to travel a must.

Mandatorily local candidates should be engaged.

Name of post : District Project Assistant

No. of posts : 2

District wise vacancies :

Bajali : 1

West Karbi Anglong : 1

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month. Annual increase @ 3% of remuneration may be granted, subject to performance.

Essential Qualification : Graduate Degree / Post Graduate Diploma in Management / Social Sciences / Nutrition

Experience :

Minimum 2 years work experience of capacity building, with supervisory skills

Good oral and written communication skills in local language and fair skills in English

Good computer skills/ knowledge of internet/email

Ability to work in a team and willingness to travel extensively.

Mandatorily local candidates should be engaged.

Age Limit : 21-38 years

How to apply : Candidates may apply as per the prescribed Application Format (Annexure-1) along with self-attested copies of testimonials relating to educational qualification, experience, etc. Candidates applying for multiple positions will have to submit separate application forms against each post. The application should be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly mentioning the post applied for at the top and addressed to concern District Social Welfare Officer Office. As a proof of residence, the applicant will have to submit photocopy of a document, namely, Voter ID/PRC/Driving Licence/Aadhar Card/Resident certificate from the concerned Circle Officer.

Application must reach the Offices concerned on or before July 8, 2022 during office hours.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

