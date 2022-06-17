Assam Career Dairy Development Department Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Dairy Development Department Assam.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Plant Manager and its equivalent Post viz. Chilling Plant Supervisor/ Milk Tester/ Asstt. Rural Dairy Extension Officer (ARDEO)/ Asstt. Distribution Officer (ADO) under Dairy Development Department, Assam. (Class-I Class-B Junior Grade).

Name of post : Plant Manager and its equivalent Post viz. Chilling Plant Supervisor/ Milk Tester/ Asstt. Rural Dairy Extension Officer (ARDEO) / Asstt. Distribution Officer (ADO) under Dairy Development Department, Assam (Class-I Class-B Junior Grade)

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Social Worker vacancy in Tata Institute of Social Sciences

No. of posts : 22 [ Open Category : 10, OBC / MOBC : 6, SC : 1, STP : 2, STH : 1, EWS : 2]

Pay Scale : Rs. 30,000/- to 1, 10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12700/- + Other allowances as admissible to the Assam State Government employees from time to time

Educational Qualification : A candidate must have Bachelor’s Degree in Dairy Technology from a recognized University / Institution

Age : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2022. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Project Assistant vacancy in Assam Agricultural University

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP. 6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018.

(iii) Persons with benchmark disability (PWBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates as per Govt. Memorandum No. ABP 180/2017/105 dated Dispur the 7th January, 2019.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above position through the APSC’s recruitment website https://online.apscrecruitment.in from June 18, 2022 to July 18, 2022

Application Fees :

General / EWS : Rs. 285.40

SC / ST / OBC / MOBC : Rs. 185.40

BPL : Rs. 35.40

PWBD : Rs. 35.40

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Office Assistant vacancy in GBC Holdings