Applications are invited for various social work positions under Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible female candidates for the post of Social Worker at Special Cell for Women, Kokrajhar. TISS & Government of Assam with support from JHPIEGO, India have reached an understanding to work together to expand the Special Cells for Women approach in 10 additional districts of Assam, along with sustaining the existing Cell in Guwahati. The Special Cells for Women & Children approach – as initiated by TISS, Mumbai in 1984, creates space in the Police system for violated women to receive support through quality psycho-social- legal services provided by professional full-time social workers, within the criminal justice system,

with a clear understanding that violence against women is a crime and it is the responsibility of the State to prevent and counter the same.

Name of post : Social Worker

No. of posts : 1 [ Reserved for female ]

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor, JRF and MTS vacancies in BBCI Guwahati

Salary : Rs. 28,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

i) The woman candidate must have a post-graduate qualification in social work (M.A. in Social Work/ MSW) from Central/Deemed/State-Recognized University. The candidates based in Assam, possessing Master’s degree in other social sciences such as Women Studies, Psychology, Sociology may also be considered at the discretion of the Selection Committee.

ii) Candidates with 2 years’ relevant work experience on the issue of gender-based violence, specifically in direct casework and/or intervention work on women’s issues at the grass-root level will be given preference.

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply online for 48 vacancies in Oil India Limited

iii) Candidate must demonstrate willingness to travel across the allotted district, and within Assam and occasionally to other States as per programme requirements detailed in section on job description above.

iv) Verbal and written fluency in local languages/dialects as spoken in the specific district is essential, and working knowledge of English and comfort with the use of computers & internet is also necessary.

How to apply : Candidates are required to send their detailed resume/ Curriculum Vitae on or before 30th of June 2022 until 6:00p.m. to: assam.spcell@tiss.edu

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Office Assistant vacancy in GBC Holdings