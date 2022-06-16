Applications are invited for various Grade III positions in Baosi Banikanta College Nagaon

Baosi Banikanta College Nagaon is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Grade III (Junior Assistant)

Name of post : Grade-III (Junior Assistant)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce from a recognized University and must possess 3 months diploma in computer. The candidate should have the working knowledge in Assamese and English typing in MS Word and simple Excel

Age Limit : The age will be considered as per the GoA O.M. No. ABP.6/2016/51 dated 02/09/2020.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with complete Bio-data and self-attested copies of all testimonials along with a Demand Draft (Non-refundable) of Rs. 500/- in favour of Principal, BBK College, Nagaon, Barpeta payable at Union Bank, Nagaon Branch. The applications must reach the Principal / Secretary, BBK College, Nagaon, Barpeta, PIN-781311 within June 25, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

