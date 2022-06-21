Applications are invited for various medical positions in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC)

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Contract Medical Officers.

Name of post : Contract Medical Officer – Field Medical Officer (FMO)

No. of posts : 6

Emoluments : Rs. 1,05,000/- per month

Qualification : Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

Name of post : Contract Medical Officer – Occupational Health (OH)

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 1,00,000/- per month

Qualification : Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

Name of post : Contract Medical Officer – Homeopathy

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 65,000/- per month

Qualification : Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

Selection Procedure : Qualification +Interview

How to apply : Candidates need to visit www.ongcindia.com to register on the Registration web link (Google Form). The registration site shall remain open from 20.06.2022 to 27.06.2022.

Candidates need to mail the following documents in pdf / jpeg / jpg format (mentioning their name and name of document) to email id – hrjorhat@ongc.co.in after completing registration in Google Form:

a) Scanned copy of any one Photo identity proof like PAN Card, Aadhar card, Passport, Driving License, Voter I Card.

b) Scanned copy of Passport size photograph in jpg/ jpeg format. (upto 200 kb size)

c) Class 10th Board Certificate containing Date of Birth (DOB). No other proof for determining Date of Birth shall be considered.

d) Consolidated Marksheet of MBBS / BHMS Degree

e) Calculation Sheet for Percentage Obtained in BHMS Degree with copy of relevant rules of University / Institute.

f) M.B.B.S. / BHMS Degree.

g) Internship Completion Certificate.

h) Valid Registration Certificate with the statutory registration Council like MCI etc.

i) SC/OBC Caste /EWS Certificate (in case of OBC candidate caste certificate / NCL certificate should be in central government format).

j) PWBD Certificate (if applicable) Certificate of disability should be issued by Civil Surgeon in case of PWBD Certificate. The minimum degree of disability in order for a person to be eligible for any concessions/benefits would be 40%.

k) Proof of Higher Qualification (if any) – Mark sheet of all semesters and Degree/ Diploma Certificate.

l) Experience Certificate (if any).

m) No Objection Certificate (NOC) from existing employer, if any (in case the candidate is a regular employee in a Govt. organisation / PSU).

n) Valid proof of change of name (in case, applicable).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

