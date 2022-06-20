Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Flood Shelter Technical Lead.

Name of post : Flood Shelter Technical Lead

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E. / B.Tech in Civil Engineering and M.E. / M. Tech in Civil Engineering with Specialization in Structural Engineering. Candidates having advanced academic/professional qualification in Structural Engineering will be an added advantage.

Also Read: Assam Career : Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Experience :

General Experience :

A minimum of 10 years of general experience in Civil Construction of public infrastructure, overseeing the preparation of DPRs, Structural Design, Knowledge of prevailing Structural design software, field supervision etc.

Experience in carrying out public works in rural Assam will be desirable. Knowledge of Assamese/Bengali/Bodo language is desirable

Specific Experience : Experience in World Bank/ADB projects or Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) or any leading private construction company at national level

Remuneration : Rs. 80,000/- to Rs. 90,000/- per month (inclusive of local taxes) and will be fixed during negotiations. No separate TA/DA and Allowances are admissible

Selection Procedure : The selection committee will select any candidates for the positions by following way:

Step I: Short Listing of the Applications

i. Application according to the given format

ii. Basic Education Qualification

iii. Year of Experience

iv. Knowledge of Structural Design Tools/Software.

Step II: Interview

i. Attitude (10 marks)

ii. Domain Knowledge & Communications (10 marks)

iii. Cross verification of Step I (10 marks)

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply in application format provided along with this ToR, on or before 3rd July, 2022. Scanned copy of application form along with other relevant documents should be mailed to fstechnical2022@gmail.com

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Secretary, Assistant, Nurse and Officer vacancies in Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya