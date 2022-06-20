Assam Career

Applications are invited for various healthcare and administrative positions in Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya.

Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Secretary (Media & Communication), Health Care Ophthalmic Nursing Assistant, Nurse, Patient Care Secretary and Floor Officer.

Name of post : Secretary (Media & Communication)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters / Graduate / Diploma in Mass Communication. Excellent command over English and Assamese and in Media / Social Media Handing & Management mandatory (Digital Media / Press Media, Article Writing, Blogging etc)

Name of post : Health Care Ophthalmic Nursing Assistant 

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Diploma in Ophthalmic Assistant and Nursing from a recognized institution

Name of post : Nurse

No. of posts : 1 

Qualification : GNM / BSc in Nursing

Name of post : Patient Care Secretary

No. of posts : 1 

Qualification : Graduate preferably with Diploma in Hospitality Management. Experience in patient / guest care will be preferred

Name of post : Floor Officer

No. of posts : 1 

Qualification : Post Graduate in Management or equivalent. Adequate experience in managing affairs independently preferably in healthcare / other service sector.

Desirable : Preference will be given to experienced candidates

Age Limit :

  • Secretary (Media & Communication), Floor Officer : Not above 35 years
  • Health Care Ophthalmic Nursing Assistant, Nurse, Patient Care Secretary : Not above 25 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their offline applications to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028 within June 30, 2022

Candidates can also send their online applications by email to ssnhrm@gmail.com within June 30, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

