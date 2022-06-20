Applications are invited for various healthcare and administrative positions in Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya.
Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Secretary (Media & Communication), Health Care Ophthalmic Nursing Assistant, Nurse, Patient Care Secretary and Floor Officer.
Name of post : Secretary (Media & Communication)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Masters / Graduate / Diploma in Mass Communication. Excellent command over English and Assamese and in Media / Social Media Handing & Management mandatory (Digital Media / Press Media, Article Writing, Blogging etc)
Name of post : Health Care Ophthalmic Nursing Assistant
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : Diploma in Ophthalmic Assistant and Nursing from a recognized institution
Name of post : Nurse
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : GNM / BSc in Nursing
Name of post : Patient Care Secretary
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate preferably with Diploma in Hospitality Management. Experience in patient / guest care will be preferred
Name of post : Floor Officer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Post Graduate in Management or equivalent. Adequate experience in managing affairs independently preferably in healthcare / other service sector.
Desirable : Preference will be given to experienced candidates
Age Limit :
- Secretary (Media & Communication), Floor Officer : Not above 35 years
- Health Care Ophthalmic Nursing Assistant, Nurse, Patient Care Secretary : Not above 25 years
How to apply : Candidates can send their offline applications to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028 within June 30, 2022
Candidates can also send their online applications by email to ssnhrm@gmail.com within June 30, 2022
