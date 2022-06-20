Applications are invited for various healthcare and administrative positions in Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya.

Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Secretary (Media & Communication), Health Care Ophthalmic Nursing Assistant, Nurse, Patient Care Secretary and Floor Officer.

Name of post : Secretary (Media & Communication)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters / Graduate / Diploma in Mass Communication. Excellent command over English and Assamese and in Media / Social Media Handing & Management mandatory (Digital Media / Press Media, Article Writing, Blogging etc)

Name of post : Health Care Ophthalmic Nursing Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Diploma in Ophthalmic Assistant and Nursing from a recognized institution

Name of post : Nurse

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : GNM / BSc in Nursing

Name of post : Patient Care Secretary

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate preferably with Diploma in Hospitality Management. Experience in patient / guest care will be preferred

Name of post : Floor Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate in Management or equivalent. Adequate experience in managing affairs independently preferably in healthcare / other service sector.

Desirable : Preference will be given to experienced candidates

Age Limit :

Secretary (Media & Communication), Floor Officer : Not above 35 years

Health Care Ophthalmic Nursing Assistant, Nurse, Patient Care Secretary : Not above 25 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their offline applications to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankardeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028 within June 30, 2022

Candidates can also send their online applications by email to ssnhrm@gmail.com within June 30, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

