Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Anandaram Dhekial Phookan (ADP) College Nagaon.

Name of post : Library Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce with a diploma or certificate course of computer operation of minimum three months duration. The candidate should have the working knowledge of Assamese and English typing in MS Word and simple Excel.

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate in Arts / Science / Commerce with a diploma or certificate course of computer operation of minimum three months duration. The candidate should have the working knowledge of Assamese and English typing in MS Word and simple Excel.

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : HSLC passed from Govt. recognized Board / Council

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : HSLC passed from Govt. recognized Board / Council

Age Limit : For Grade-III (Library Assistant & Junior Assistant) and Grade-IV / Laboratory Bearer as per Govt. O.M. No. ABP.6/2016/51 dated Dispur, the 2nd September, 2020.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Assam Gazette (Part-IX) standard form of application along with complete bio-data and all self-attested testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 500/- for General, Rs. 300/- for OBC /MOBC and Rs. 250/- for SC / ST category candidates in favour of Principal, ADP College, P.O.- Haiborgaon payable at Indian Bank, Nagaon Branch (IFSC – IDIB000N038) . The applications must reach the Principal i/c & Secretary, ADP College, P.O.- Haiborgaon, Nagaon, Assam, PIN-782002 within July 3, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

